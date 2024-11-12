Don’t try Kenyans! KALONZO now warns RUTO over plot to extend his term limit





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto to publicly reject the proposed extension of presidential and other elected leaders’ term limits in office.

In a statement on X, Kalonzo stated that by agreeing and introducing the term extension bill, he (Ruto) would be making a bigger mistake for the country.

“Mr Ruto, do not make the mistake of bringing that seven-year presidential term limit to us.

"Drop it like a hot potato if you love your country,” Kalonzo urged Ruto.

He went on to suggest that if the head of state introduces such a bill, it should be shortened from the current five years to four.

“If you introduce such a Bill, it should be to shorten the duration to four years. Kenyans are tired,” Kalonzo wrote.

In addition, the Wiper leader stated categorically that as leaders from the opposition party, their fight is against impunity and liberating the country and that they should not be mistaken as noisemakers.

“We are not noisemakers. We are the true and loyal People’s Opposition in this country,” Kalonzo said.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Senator Cherargei, is now set for introduction in the Senate for first reading.

The Bill proposes an increase in the term of service for the President, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of County Assembly (MCAs), and governors to seven years.

The bill also creates the office of the Prime Minister, similar to the proposals in the National Dialogue Committee and the Building Bridges Initiative reports.

The Kenyan DAILY POST