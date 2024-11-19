There is no room for failure – RUTO tells his Cabinet Secretaries after church fingered him over bad Governance and lies

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has ordered his cabinet Secretaries to take personal responsibility for their mandate, stressing that there is no room for failure.
Speaking on Tuesday after Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries signed their performance contracts, President Ruto emphasized that they must deliver on their responsibilities or face dismissal.
“I expect each CS to take
personal responsibility for achieving the targets outlined in their ministry’s
contracts. There is no room for excuses, delay or failure,” he said.
“Accountability must cascade
through all levels of ministries, departments and agencies, to individual
officers.”
Ruto said by aligning their
functions with the commitments, every ministry, department, and agency
contributes to a rising tide of inclusive prosperity.
He noted that the contracts
signed are action plans for urgent, precise, and efficient execution.
The President said at the end of
the 2025/26 financial year, each Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance
report card reflecting their ministry’s achievement.
He explained that the scorecards
will ensure that performance contracting is not seen as a meaningless ritual.
