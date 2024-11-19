There is no room for failure – RUTO tells his Cabinet Secretaries after church fingered him over bad Governance and lies







Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has ordered his cabinet Secretaries to take personal responsibility for their mandate, stressing that there is no room for failure.

Speaking on Tuesday after Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries signed their performance contracts, President Ruto emphasized that they must deliver on their responsibilities or face dismissal.

“I expect each CS to take personal responsibility for achieving the targets outlined in their ministry’s contracts. There is no room for excuses, delay or failure,” he said.

“Accountability must cascade through all levels of ministries, departments and agencies, to individual officers.”

Ruto said by aligning their functions with the commitments, every ministry, department, and agency contributes to a rising tide of inclusive prosperity.

He noted that the contracts signed are action plans for urgent, precise, and efficient execution.

The President said at the end of the 2025/26 financial year, each Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievement.

He explained that the scorecards will ensure that performance contracting is not seen as a meaningless ritual.

The Kenyan DAILY POST