



Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Alleged forex trader Akoko Billionaire has been trending after he died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night.

The news of his death quickly spread across social media with friends and acquaintances paying tribute to him through heartfelt messages.

He was known for his extravagant lifestyle which he frequently showcased on platforms like TikTok and Instagram

Days before his death, he had posted a video of driving in a convoy of high-end vehicles with his boys.

Akoko was a student at Kirinyaga University.

His close friend and business partner Denno Bright, who was also a student at the same university, died about a month ago during a vacation in Mombasa.

It is alleged that Akoko and Deno Bright were members of online fraudsters involved in carding while disguised as forex traders.

Watch the video.

Life On The Fast Lane: Video Of Alleged 'Forex Trader' Akoko Billionaire Driving In A Convoy Of High-End Vehicles With His Boys, Days Before He Died Under Mysterious Circumstances pic.twitter.com/8m4JyI37ip — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024

