Shock on RUTO as PCEA joins Catholic Bishops in lecturing him over bad governance!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has joined the Catholic Church in condemning President William Ruto over bad governance and mismanagement of the country's resources.

The Catholic Church last week warned that the country was heading in the wrong direction and called for an end to the raging abductions allegedly by the state security agencies.

While acknowledging that the government can only raise its revenue through taxes, the bishops regretted that the citizenry was being overtaxed.

They also told the government to fulfill its promises especially on payments to essential service providers as it has continued to harm vulnerable communities.

They cited the neglect of faith-based hospitals which they said are now owed billions by the defunct NHIF.

Days after the Catholic Church criticized the government, the PCEA Church on Monday joined the chorus, condemning President William Ruto's administration over allegations of poor governance, corruption, and the abduction and killings of young Kenyans.

Through its moderator, Thegu Mutahi, the PCEA Church criticized President William Ruto's leadership, claiming he has failed terribly and branding programs like the SHA and the student funding model as major embarrassments.

Reverend Thegu Mutahi urged President William Ruto to focus on implementing his manifesto, emphasizing that millions of Kenyans are suffering and need real solutions, not drama and theatrics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST