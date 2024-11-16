The moment GACHAGUA made a surprise phone call to Nakuru residents during a roadshow hosted by popular Kameme FM presenters - He also made an instant cash donation (VIDEO).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Nakuru residents erupted in joy after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressed them by phone when popular Kameme FM presenters Muthoni Wa Kirumba and Muthee Kiengei hosted a roadshow.

In the phone call, Gachagua said he was elated to speak to the residents who turned up for the roadshow in their hundreds and thanked them for the love and support amid his political woes.

“I am happy to speak to you. I thank you for your love and support,” Gachagua said in his native Kikuyu language.

Gachagua also made an instant cash donation of Ksh 200,000 to help a needy woman who was being fundraised for.

He further promised to give a political direction to the Mt Kenya community after consulting widely.

Watch the video.

The Moment Gachagua Made A Suprise Phone Call To Nakuru Residents During A Roadshow Hosted By Popular Kameme FM Presenters pic.twitter.com/4odTflBW7K — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.