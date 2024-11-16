A burglar caught on CCTV accessing an apartment and stealing a TV amid a rise in crime in different parts of the country (VIDEO).

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A middle-aged man suspected to be a notorious burglar was captured on CCTV accessing an apartment before breaking into a house and stealing a TV.
He wrapped the stolen TV with a bedsheet and fled after
accomplishing his mission, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.
The incident comes amid a rise in crime in different parts of
the country, with burglary cases becoming common.
Watch the footage.
A Burglar Caught On CCTV Accessing An Apartment And Stealing a TV As Crime Surges In Different Parts Of The Country pic.twitter.com/ZLi1KSf14G— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2024
