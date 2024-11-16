EUGENE WAMALWA exposes RAILA ODINGA’s hypocrisy after siding with governors in the Division of Revenue standoff.





Sunday, November 16, 2024 - Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for siding with governors in the Division of Revenue standoff.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Raila called members of Parliament a threat to devolution, saying they are orchestrating a power grab against governors.

But in a fierce response, Wamalwa told Raila off over what he termed as doublespeak.

In a statement on the DAP-K party’s official X account, Wamalwa accused Raila of killing democracy in Parliament through “double-dealing and conmanship’’ by allowing his ODM MPs to work with President William Ruto.

Wamalwa said that following Raila’s decision to “donate his MPs to the executive,” he lacks the moral authority to discuss Parliament's independence.

“When H.E Raila Odinga talks about the independence of parliament and the need for them to oversee the executive and let devolution thrive, he forgets that he donated the minority leader and his ODM officials to the executive,’’ Wamalwa said.

