Mandera politician orders the arrest of a young man for exposing corruption - See his grandmother crying for help outside the police station (VIDEO).





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - An alarm has been raised after a young man was arrested by officers based at Banisa Police Station allegedly under orders from the local MCA.

This arrest reportedly stems from the young man's outspoken criticisms regarding corruption and mismanagement of community development funds as well as his efforts to expose stalled projects within Banisa Constituency.

A video circulating on social media shows his grandmother visibly distressed and crying for help outside the police station.

In Mandera, a young activist was arrested by Banisa Police, allegedly on orders from an MCA. He had been vocal about corruption and stalled projects in Banisa Constituency. A circulating video shows his distressed grandmother pleading for help outside the station @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/oPuURO8fPy — Hassan Adow (@HassanAdow6) November 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.