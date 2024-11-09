The main suspect in the brutal murder of LILIAN ALUKO in Kahawa West smoked out of his hiding (PHOTOs).





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - George Mwenda Mutegi, the prime suspect in the monstrous murder of Ms Lilian Achieng Aluko has been arrested after days of scrupulous manhunt.

Mutegi was smoked out of his hideaway at Kaanwa area of Tharaka Nithi County.

The suspect's arrest by a combined team of hawkshaws from DCI HQs augmented by their Meru counterparts is a culmination of days of meticulous investigations launched on 1st November 2024, the night Mutegi is believed to have murdered his girlfriend.

After the heinous killing, Mutegi disappeared and erased his footprints.

Police and the neighbours would only wake up to a slain Achieng, whose lifeless body lay soaked in blood with a stab wound at the back of her right ear and visible injuries on her face and hips.

Probing the case, police found out that the two lovebirds had on the fateful night had a good time at a local establishment, before retreating to the boyfriend's place in Kahawa West.

In an ugly turn of events, the attention of the neigbours was drawn to loud screams from Mutegi's locked house, which were quickly deafened by loud noise from his sound system.

Unaware that the distress call was the last Achieng would ever make, the neighbours went back to their houses hoping that the duo would resolve their issues.

That night, the life of a 33-year-old lady with a blossoming career as a presenter at a local radio station was ended.

The suspect is currently being processed for arraignment as the DCI continues to investigate all other cases of a similar nature to ensure justice for all victims.





