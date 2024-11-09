Former President UHURU KENYATTA’s family thrown into mourning as death strikes





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - The family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyatta family at large have been thrown into mourning following the death of the former president’s brother-in-law, William Maina Gakuo.

An obituary published in a leading local newspaper noted that funeral arrangements are underway with family, friends, and relatives gathering at the deceased’s home in Karen.

"It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of William Gakuo. Gakuo was the husband of Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi, and brother to Gabriela, Maina, Anna, Christine, Margaret, and Uhuru,” read part of the obituary.

Gakuo is the brother of Uhuru's wife, former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Gakuo, who was the only brother to Margaret Kenyatta, shared a close bond with his sister, with an uncanny resemblance.

Gakuo and Uhuru were classmates at St Mary’s High School in Nairobi.

It is through Gakuo that Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife

His final send-off is planned for Tuesday, November 12 when his body will be cremated at the Hindu crematorium after a service.

