Police arrest two suspects believed to be the recipients of stolen household items in Kondele, Kisumu County (PHOTOs).





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Following numerous reports of break-ins and theft of household items in the Kondele area of Kisumu County, police in Kondele have arrested two suspects believed to be the recipients and marketers of the stolen valuables.

Fredrick Oduor Obonyo, 36, and his accomplice Eric Wesonga Wamere were rounded up in an intelligence-led operation conducted at Kenya-RE estate in Lolwe, and from their houses the following suspected stolen properties recovered:

-Three smart TVs make Bruhm (55"), LG (50") and Hisense (50")

-Two sound systems (Sony and Rhm) and box speakers

-Several DSTV recorders

-Three mobile phones make iPhone, Huawei, and Infinix among other items.

Inventory of the said exhibits has been taken and the suspects booked at Kondele Police Station as identification of the items continues.

The Kenyan DIALY POST.