The cousin to slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO responds to claims that he was brutally murdered for having an affair with the wife of a powerful individual.





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Social media has been awash with rumours that slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko was reportedly murdered for having an affair with the wife of a prominent individual.

Reports indicate that on the fateful day that Ayieko was murdered, he had gone to meet the married woman at Little Gem Resort.

He was allegedly abducted on his way and brutally murdered after the powerful man hired killers.

However, Ayieko’s cousin Eddie Oduor has termed the rumours as baseless.

Taking to his Facebook account, Eddie said investigations surrounding Ayieko’s murder are in top gear and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours for the sake of his wife and children.

“If you didn't know Willis Ayieko on a personal level, or you are not his relative and close friend, PLEASE do not say things about his death that you don't know about.

"Theories, speculations, insinuations and created stories about what led to his death won't help. Evidence and material fact is the only answer. Police have that already,’’ Eddie wrote.

“Investigations are on top gear. Suspects have been arrested and property of the deceased recovered.

"Sasa Wacha "porojo mingi" because you want to gain followers on Social media.

"Let Willis rest in peace. He has a wife and two kids who we must protect from such unfounded rumours circulating in social media,’’ he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.