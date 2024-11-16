Kajiado County Governor JOSEPH OLE LENKU acquires a Ksh 20 million fuel guzzler (PHOTO).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has acquired a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport estimated to be worth Ksh 20 million.

Lenku’s luxury vehicle has attracted attention, coming at a time when Kenyans are facing economic hardships while government officials are spending billions on travel and high-end cars.

According to car experts and enthusiasts, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport costs approx. Ksh20 million.

However, the price estimate may vary due to other factors, such as importation costs and additional customisations.

Other government officials with a similar car include Chief Justice Martha Koome, who unveiled her luxurious automobile on June 1 during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.