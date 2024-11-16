Drama as BRIAN NGANGA, the son of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga is caught on camera assaulting an armed police officer in Kileleshwa (VIDEO).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after Brian Nganga, the son of the prominent city car dealer and the CEO of Valley Road Motors Francis Nganga, was engaged in a violent altercation with an armed police officer in the leafy suburbs of Kileleshwa.

In the video, Brian, who displays a lavish lifestyle on social media and rides in high-end cars, is seen roughing up an armed police officer, forcing his colleague to intervene.

The cop tries to calm down Brian as he continues charging towards the other police officer, threatening to beat him up.

Brian was probably acting with impunity because his wealthy father is connected to powerful politicians.

When his mother died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure, prominent politicians flocked to their Lavington home to condole with them.

Several politicians attended the burial ceremony, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Brian Nganga, The Flashy Son of Valley Roads Motors CEO Francis Nganga Was Caught On Camera Assaulting An Armed Police Officer In Kileleshwa pic.twitter.com/9zKVcZhCk0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2024

As mentioned earlier, Brian lives a flamboyant lifestyle which he displays on social media.













