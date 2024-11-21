Inside the troubled life of Former President UHURU KENYATTA’s brother-in-law WILLIAM GAKUO who took his own life at his palatial Karen home - Money is not everything.





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother-in-law William Gakuo was buried a week ago in a low-key ceremony that went unnoticed due to a wider scheme to conceal the truth surrounding his sudden demise.

Before Gakuo died, he was a manager at an Asian-owned shopping mall at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre, earning a six-figure salary and living a lavish lifestyle.

It has now emerged that Gakuo was so depressed for failing to sire a child with his wife Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi, prompting him to take his own life.

His wife Sheila reported that Gakuo was found hanging from the corridor leading to his bedroom at their palatial Karen home and that he had a su!c!de note next to him.

In the suicide note, Gakuo said he was fed up with life after failing to sire children

Those in the know say he was a depressed man for many years and only found solace in eating food.

Gakuo’s body was cremated on November 12 at the Hindu Crematorium in Nairobi’s Karikokor.

He wanted to be cremated to avoid mourners questioning or noticing he had no children.

Gakuo and Uhuru were classmates at St Mary’s High School in Nairobi.

It is through Gakuo that Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife

