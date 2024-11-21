Inside the troubled life of Former President UHURU KENYATTA’s brother-in-law WILLIAM GAKUO who took his own life at his palatial Karen home - Money is not everything.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother-in-law William Gakuo was buried a week ago in a low-key ceremony that went unnoticed due to a wider scheme to conceal the truth surrounding his sudden demise.
Before Gakuo
died, he was a manager at an Asian-owned shopping mall at Nairobi’s Sarit
Centre, earning a six-figure salary and living a lavish lifestyle.
It has now
emerged that Gakuo was so depressed for failing to sire a child with his
wife Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi, prompting him to take his own life.
His wife
Sheila reported that Gakuo was found hanging from the corridor leading to his
bedroom at their palatial Karen home and that he had a su!c!de note next to
him.
In the
suicide note, Gakuo said he was fed up with life after failing to sire children
Those in the
know say he was a depressed man for many years and only found solace in eating
food.
Gakuo’s body
was cremated on November 12 at the Hindu Crematorium in Nairobi’s Karikokor.
He wanted to be cremated to avoid mourners questioning or noticing he had no children.
Gakuo and Uhuru were
classmates at St Mary’s High School in Nairobi.
It is through Gakuo that
Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
