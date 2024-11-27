PHOTOs of Dr. FRANCIS NJUKI, a medical intern who took his own life at his rented house in Thika - He was battling depression.

Wednesday, November
27, 2024 - The medical fraternity is mourning after a medical intern at
Thika Level 5 Hospital tragically died by suicide in his rented house in
Kiganjo Estate, Thika.
A police report indicate that the body of Dr. Francis Njuki
Gachimo, aged 29, was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a black manila
rope around his neck.
Njuki’s cousin got concerned about his whereabouts and went
to check up on him, only to find the house locked from the inside.
After notifying the
landlord, they broke into the house and discovered the lifeless body.
Police officers from Kimuchu
Police Station responded to the scene and found Dr. Gachimo’s body hanging from
the ceiling.
A black manila rope was around his neck, and no other physical injuries were noted.
A suicide note was recovered at the scene, and the body was later taken to General Kago Morgue for preservation and postmortem examination.
Dr.
Gachimo, who had been working as a medical intern in the Pharmacy Department at
Thika Level 5 Hospital had been battling depression and had been
receiving treatment at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research
Hospital.
One of his best friends and colleagues in the medical field has taken to social media to mourn him.
