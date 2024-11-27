PHOTOs of Dr. FRANCIS NJUKI, a medical intern who took his own life at his rented house in Thika - He was battling depression.





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - The medical fraternity is mourning after a medical intern at Thika Level 5 Hospital tragically died by suicide in his rented house in Kiganjo Estate, Thika.

A police report indicate that the body of Dr. Francis Njuki Gachimo, aged 29, was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a black manila rope around his neck.

Njuki’s cousin got concerned about his whereabouts and went to check up on him, only to find the house locked from the inside.

After notifying the landlord, they broke into the house and discovered the lifeless body.

Police officers from Kimuchu Police Station responded to the scene and found Dr. Gachimo’s body hanging from the ceiling.

A black manila rope was around his neck, and no other physical injuries were noted.

A suicide note was recovered at the scene, and the body was later taken to General Kago Morgue for preservation and postmortem examination.

Dr. Gachimo, who had been working as a medical intern in the Pharmacy Department at Thika Level 5 Hospital had been battling depression and had been receiving treatment at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

