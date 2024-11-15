Stop lying to the public, SHA works – Health CS DEBORA BARASA blasts Catholic Bishops for exposing RUTO’s lies





Friday, November 15, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Mlongo Barasa was quick to respond to the criticism leveled against President William Ruto’s government by Catholic Bishops on reneging on its promise to clear arrears amounting to billions owed to faith-based hospitals under the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In an official statement, Barasa has accused the bishops of misleading Kenyans with their sentiments, claiming that it has been paying the NHIF debts.

"The government takes great exception to the misleading, erroneous, and false statement issued by Catholic Church Bishops on obligations owed by the government through the defunct NHIF," asserted CS Barasa.

According to the Barasa-led Ministry, it is working towards paying the Ksh19 billion owed by NHIF to various hospitals accrued within 10 years.

It has further clarified that it has paid Ksh900 million of the debt to the faith-based hospitals contrary to the bishop's allegations.

"So far, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has disbursed Ksh5 billion to various providers including Ksh938,605,212 million to facilities owned by faith-based organizations, the majority of which are Catholic-run institutions," Barasa said.

According to the CS, the government is still committed to fully paying the debt. The Ministry has revealed that SHA's next move was to disburse the remaining Ksh2.5 billion by next week.

"The government through the Social Health Authority, will disburse the remaining Ksh2.5 billion by next week and is committed to progressively clearing all unpaid NHIF claims," asserted Barasa.

The CS has assured that SHA is currently reconciling new claims submitted by providers in October and November 2024 under SHIF and ensured all providers that these claims will be paid on time.

Stakeholders including the Bishops have been called upon to support the SHA rollout instead of bushing it.

