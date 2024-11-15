Stop lying to the public, SHA works – Health CS DEBORA BARASA blasts Catholic Bishops for exposing RUTO’s lies

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Mlongo
Barasa was quick to respond to the criticism leveled against President William Ruto’s
government by Catholic Bishops on reneging on its promise to clear arrears
amounting to billions owed to faith-based hospitals under the defunct National
Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
In an official statement, Barasa has accused
the bishops of misleading Kenyans with their sentiments, claiming that it
has been paying the NHIF debts.
"The government takes great exception to
the misleading, erroneous, and false statement issued by Catholic Church
Bishops on obligations owed by the government through the defunct NHIF,"
asserted CS Barasa.
According to the Barasa-led Ministry, it is
working towards paying the Ksh19 billion owed by NHIF to various hospitals
accrued within 10 years.
It has further clarified that it has paid
Ksh900 million of the debt to the faith-based hospitals contrary to the
bishop's allegations.
"So far, the Social Health Authority
(SHA) has disbursed Ksh5 billion to various providers including
Ksh938,605,212 million to facilities owned by faith-based organizations, the
majority of which are Catholic-run institutions," Barasa said.
According to the CS, the government is still
committed to fully paying the debt. The Ministry has revealed that SHA's next
move was to disburse the remaining Ksh2.5 billion by next week.
"The government through the Social Health
Authority, will disburse the remaining Ksh2.5 billion by next week and is
committed to progressively clearing all unpaid NHIF claims," asserted
Barasa.
The CS has assured that SHA is currently
reconciling new claims submitted by providers in October and November 2024
under SHIF and ensured all providers that these claims will be paid on time.
Stakeholders including the Bishops have been
called upon to support the SHA rollout instead of bushing it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments