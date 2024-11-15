Has RUTO compromised his critic MORARA KEBASO to abandon Gen Zs and join him? Here are the details





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Activist Morara Kebaso has sensationally claimed that he rejected offers to abandon the Gen Z movement and join some of the big political parties in the country.

In a statement yesterday, Morara, who has made a name by exposing President William Ruto’s ghost projects, affirmed that he will not join any political party.

He claimed that there was an effort to 'swallow' Gen Z leaders into mainstream political parties.

According to Morara, he formed the INJECT party to remain consistent to the end.

The activist claimed that the time for the mainstream political parties is over and it is time for the party of a young generation.

"There is a very serious concerted effort to swallow all Gen Z leaders into mainstream political parties to teach them the old corrupt style of politics.

"That is why we formed the INJECT Party. We will chart our own path. I will not join UDA, ODM or Wiper; their time is over. It is our time now. Consistency to the end," Morara remarked.

His remarks come after he disclosed that activities were running smoothly at the INJECT party's headquarters in Kahawa Sukari, Nairobi.

The activist asserted that the INJECT party will be an incubation chamber for future leaders of integrity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST