Soweto Catholic Father didn’t want anything to do with Ruto, including his money - See how he reacted as the head of state promised a cash donation of Ksh 5 Million and a bus for the church (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Last Sunday, President William Ruto attended a church service at Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi where he promised goodies to the congregation.

However, the father who was presiding over the ceremony looked unbothered as the head of state made the promises.

In the video, Ruto is seen promising to give a cash donation of Ksh 5 million to help build the father a house.

He instructs one of the church elders to visit him this week and collect the money.

The congregation erupts in joy but the father appears unbothered.

Ruto also promises to buy a bus for the church in January next year but still, the father appears gloomy and disinterested in the promises, even as the congregation claps for the President and erupts in joy.

The video comes at a time when President Ruto has been facing sharp criticism from church leaders over poor leadership, over-taxation, and empty promises.

The Archdiocese of Nairobi has since declined the President’s donation, stating that the Church must remain neutral and avoid compromising its integrity by accepting political contributions

Watch the video.

The Father Behind Didn't Want Anything To Do With Ruto, Including His Money- See How He Reacted As The Head to State Was Addressing The Congregation At Soweto Catholic Church pic.twitter.com/GMcXOSNQqV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.