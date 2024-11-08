Social media Influencer ADIN ROSS wins $1.6m after betting on TRUMP to win US election







Friday, November 8, 2024 – American streamer and social media influencer, Adin Ross has won a $1.6 million payout after betting on Donald Trump to win the US presidential election.

Adin Ross disclosed on his social media accounts on Tuesday that he had placed a $1 million wager on the Republican candidate ahead of Election Day.

On Wednesday he revealed that he had won $ 1.6m after staking $1 million on the former US president who later in the day was confirmed as the winner of the election defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump, at 78, becomes the oldest person elected President of the United States.

Just weeks before the election, Ross hosted Trump in a widely viewed live-streaming session, where he publicly endorsed the former president.