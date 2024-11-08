CARDI B writes open letter to KAMALA HARRIS after election defeat







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Cardi B has written an open letter to to Kamala Harris after she lost the US election.

The rapper who was vocal about her support for Harris posted the letter on Instagram.

She wrote: "To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didnt run your race with honesty and with integrity!

"You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart.

"You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!

"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible.

"Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!"