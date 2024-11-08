Ghana's outgoing President NANA AKUFO-ADDO unveils a statue of himself (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo has unveiled a statue of himself at the Western Region of Ghana.
The golden statue was unveiled on Wednesday, November 6, at
the entrance of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi during his tour of
the Western Region
It was gathered that the Chief, Elders, and people of the
Western Region pulled a surprise on President Akufo-Addo when they ushered him
to unveil a statue of himself at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in
Sekondi.
The statue was said to recognise his administration’s
contributions to the region’s development.
The Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah, who led the
unveiling ceremony, praised the president for several major projects initiated
under his administration, including the start of a petroleum hub project in
Western Nzema.
The unveiling of the statue comes just a few months before Akufo-Addo will step down from office after two terms as president.
