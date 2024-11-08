Ghana's outgoing President NANA AKUFO-ADDO unveils a statue of himself (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 8, 2024 – Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo has unveiled a statue of himself at the Western Region of Ghana.

The golden statue was unveiled on Wednesday, November 6, at the entrance of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi during his tour of the Western Region

It was gathered that the Chief, Elders, and people of the Western Region pulled a surprise on President Akufo-Addo when they ushered him to unveil a statue of himself at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The statue was said to recognise his administration’s contributions to the region’s development.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah, who led the unveiling ceremony, praised the president for several major projects initiated under his administration, including the start of a petroleum hub project in Western Nzema.

The unveiling of the statue comes just a few months before Akufo-Addo will step down from office after two terms as president.