Shots fired as an undercover DCI officer reportedly chases after a thug who robbed him in Eastleigh (VIDEO).

Monday, November 18, 2024 - Residents of Eastleigh witnessed a dramatic scene when an undercover DCI officer gave chase to a thug who had robbed him.
The plainclothes officer, deployed to curb rising insecurity in the area, was reportedly on patrol when the thief snatched his phone.
In
the amateur video, the officer is seen chasing after the suspected thug along a
busy street.
Shots
could be heard in the background as the officer pursued the criminal.
The
video comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in Eastleigh.
Armed
robberies, kidnappings, and murder are among the crimes reported in the area,
prompting the government to deploy undercover DCI officers to deal with the
surging crime.
Watch
the video.
Shots Fired As An Undercover DCI Officer Reportedly Chases After A Thug Who Robbed in Eastleigh pic.twitter.com/DAxAr0pnil— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
