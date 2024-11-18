Don’t expect RUTO to do what KENYATTA, MOI, KIBAKI and UHURU failed to do in 60 years - SAKAJA dims the hopes of Kenyans





Monday, November 18, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has come to the defense of President William Ruto, urging Kenyans to give him time to work on his manifesto.

Speaking at St Anne and Joachim Catholic Church in Soweto yesterday, Sakaja emphasised that Ruto had only been in office for two years and faulted Kenyans for judging him harshly.

He highlighted that previous presidents also took years to build their legacies, citing some roads that were constructed under their leadership.

"Let us be patient. We need to give Ruto time. He has only been president for two years. The late Mwai Kibaki built Thika Road in his fifth year.

"Expressway was done during retired president Uhuru Kenyatta's ninth year," he said.

Sakaja revealed that residents of Murang'a had been complaining about the Mau Mau Road, which had been non-existent for 60 years, pressuring the president to take action and have it constructed.

"I was in Murang'a recently and people were complaining about the Mau Mau Road. However, four presidents have come and gone without constructing the road but all the blame is now on Ruto after just two years.

"Is that really fair? In just two years you want him to solve a problem that has been there for 60 years," he added.

Sakaja’s remarks comes days after Catholic Bishops accused Ruto of engaging in lies and reneging on his campaign promises.

