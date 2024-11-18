It is over for RUTO! MIGUNA MIGUNA predicts RUTO’s humiliating defeat come 2027 after Embu incident





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna has predicted a humiliating defeat for President William Ruto come 2027, citing the frosty reception Ruto received during Bishop Peter Kimani's ordination ceremony in Embu on Saturday.

According to Miguna, Ruto’s popularity has declined in several regions as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, as a result, he may never be re-elected.

Despite Ruto’s efforts to woo Opposition strongholds by partnering with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and appointing ODM politicians to his Cabinet, Miguna doubts this strategy will gain him substantial support in Nyanza and Western regions.

"Ruto is so unpopular all over Kenya, that even an injured monkey would defeat him in an election.”

“Let no one deceive you that Luos or Luhyas will rescue him from the inevitable defeat and jail.”

“Nyanza—especially the Luo Nation—will never support William Ruto. Don’t be deceived by noise.”

“It’s irretrievably over for Ruto," he stated.

Following the Embu incident, Miguna criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration for failing to address the pressing issues facing the country.

"Kenyans should graduate from booing tyrannical looters at public events to chasing them away.

"Don’t allow them to address you. That’s a duty and the only language they understand," he said.

Miguna’s remarks reflect growing political discontent, raising questions about Ruto’s strategy to maintain his support base.

