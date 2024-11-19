MPs are reportedly worried about PETER SALAYSA’s drinking habits and want him forced into rehab - His condition has been gradually deteriorating.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - It is now emerging that some of the MPs are concerned about Peter Salaysa’s alcohol addiction.

Word has it that his condition has been gradually deteriorating.

At first, his colleagues in Parliament thought he was just pulling social media stunts when he started posting videos intoxicated while flaunting bottles of expensive liquor.

Reports indicate that Salaysa smells alcohol most of the time even when at work, leaving his colleagues worried about his drinking habits.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma had already raised concerns about Salaysa’s love for liquor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.