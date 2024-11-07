SHOCK as a woman takes her own life by jumping from the 19th floor of View Park Towers in Nairobi CBD, shortly after visiting a male friend.







Thursday, November 7, 2024 - A woman has died after jumping from the 19th floor of View Park Towers in Nairobi CBD.

Charity Muthoni, 45, reportedly took her own life shortly after visiting a male friend who runs a business on the building's first floor.



Her shoes, jacket, and mobile phone were found at the spot where she jumped from the building.



According to the male friend the deceased was visiting, while they took tea, Ms. Muthoni casually excused herself, but minutes later, he received a text message from her, saying that she had decided to end her life.



Police are still investigating what could have triggered Ms. Muthoni to the fatal fall. Her body has been moved to the City Morgue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.