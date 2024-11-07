Popular content creator HENRY DESAGU rescued by a well-wisher while walking in the middle of the busy Thika-Mangu road looking confused - He was almost run over by cars.

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - A well-wisher came to the rescue of popular content creator Henry Desagu after he spotted him walking in the middle of the busy Thika-Mangu road.
According to the well-wisher identified as Mwalimu Francis
Njiriri on Facebook, he saw the comedian wandering aimlessly, prompting him to intervene.
Cars were honking
to avoid hitting him as he seemed unaware of his surroundings.
Noticing
something was wrong, Njiriri decided to step in.
When he got
closer, he was surprised to recognize Henry DeSagu.
He was shouting
and speaking incoherently.
With help from
some bystanders, Njiriri convinced DeSagu to get into his car.
They took him to Thika Level 5 Hospital, where Dr. Catherine, a psychiatrist on duty, provided immediate assistance.
It is believed that Desagu is battling depression after his popularity dwindled, with reports indicating that he has turned into an alcoholic.
