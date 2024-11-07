Popular content creator HENRY DESAGU rescued by a well-wisher while walking in the middle of the busy Thika-Mangu road looking confused - He was almost run over by cars.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - A well-wisher came to the rescue of popular content creator Henry Desagu after he spotted him walking in the middle of the busy Thika-Mangu road.

According to the well-wisher identified as Mwalimu Francis Njiriri on Facebook, he saw the comedian wandering aimlessly, prompting him to intervene.

Cars were honking to avoid hitting him as he seemed unaware of his surroundings.

Noticing something was wrong, Njiriri decided to step in.

When he got closer, he was surprised to recognize Henry DeSagu.

He was shouting and speaking incoherently.

With help from some bystanders, Njiriri convinced DeSagu to get into his car.

They took him to Thika Level 5 Hospital, where Dr. Catherine, a psychiatrist on duty, provided immediate assistance.

It is believed that Desagu is battling depression after his popularity dwindled, with reports indicating that he has turned into an alcoholic.

