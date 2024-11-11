KALONZO responds to OPARANYA's claim that he and his team are "making noise" out of desperation after refusing to bow to RUTO.





Monday, November 11, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies who joined President William Ruto’s Government for mocking them.

Speaking during a church service in Umoja Nairobi, Kalonzo specifically singled out Cabinet Secretary of Cooperatives and MSMEs, Wycliffe Oparanya, for claiming he and his team were starving.

“How can a person who has been a minister say at such a time that he is eating goodies while the likes of Kalonzo are hungry?” Kalonzo wondered.

The former vice president further noted that there are many issues that need to be addressed, calling for leaders who see beyond the goodies from the government.

“We are not leaders who make noises anyhow, I want my friend Oparanya to know we are not noise makers we are true leaders and true loyal opposition in our country,” he said emphasising that he will stand with the people.

“We have reached a level where we can look at the history and tell you we know where the problems are,” Kalonzo explained faulting the execution of the Hustler Fund which he noted was a total mess that resulted in defaults of Ksh18 billion.

He further told off critics who are underestimating his capacity to lead the country saying that the country needs able leadership to steer it out of the deep hole that is in it.

“I have no role in Azimio la Umoja but I’m leading the others so we can anchor the country so it does not turn in the wrong direction,” he said.

“We will keep going, we will no tire,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST