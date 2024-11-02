SHOCK as boiled female body parts are found dumped on the roadside in Langata





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations after the remains of a severely mutilated female body, consisting mainly of bones with the flesh removed were found early Saturday morning.

It is believed that the bones may have been boiled before being left at the scene, though the motive behind this disturbing act is still unknown.

The remains have been transported to a mortuary for preservation and identification as authorities work to determine the identity of the victim and uncover those responsible.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the disturbing incident and said investigations are underway to uncover both the motive and the individuals behind this brutal act.

He assured the public that there is currently no indication of a trend targeting women, emphasizing that all murders, regardless of the victim’s gender, are taken seriously.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.