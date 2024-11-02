SHOCK as boiled female body parts are found dumped on the roadside in Langata

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations after the remains of a severely mutilated female body, consisting mainly of bones with the flesh removed were found early Saturday morning.
It is believed that the bones may have been
boiled before being left at the scene, though the motive behind this disturbing
act is still unknown.
The remains have been transported to a mortuary
for preservation and identification as authorities work to determine the
identity of the victim and uncover those responsible.
Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the
disturbing incident and said investigations are underway to uncover both the
motive and the individuals behind this brutal act.
He assured the public that there is currently no
indication of a trend targeting women, emphasizing that all murders, regardless
of the victim’s gender, are taken seriously.
