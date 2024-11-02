Detectives in Kasarani launch a manhunt for a Kikuyu man who stabbed his Luo girlfriend to death and fled - Video of the crime scene.





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Detectives in Kasarani have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stabbed his girlfriend to death and fled.

The suspect, George Mutegi, is said to have attacked his lover, Lilian Achieng Aluko, with a kitchen knife at their three-bedroom apartment in Kahawa West.

Lilian’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, was discovered in the house.

A kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene.

Reports indicate that the suspect switched off his phone and went into hiding after committing the brutal murder.

The deceased's body has since been moved to the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home for storage as investigations into the incident continue.

Below is a video courtesy of Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.