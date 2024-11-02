Detectives in Kasarani launch a manhunt for a Kikuyu man who stabbed his Luo girlfriend to death and fled - Video of the crime scene.

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Detectives in Kasarani have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stabbed his girlfriend to death and fled.
The suspect, George Mutegi, is said to have attacked his
lover, Lilian Achieng Aluko, with a kitchen knife at their three-bedroom
apartment in Kahawa West.
Lilian’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, was
discovered in the house.
A kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was found
at the scene.
Reports indicate that the suspect
switched off his phone and went into hiding after committing the brutal murder.
The deceased's body has since been
moved to the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home for storage as investigations into
the incident continue.
Below is a video courtesy of Citizen TV.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments