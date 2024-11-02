RUTO orders DCI to take decisive action against criminals behind femicide cases in the country







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against criminals behind femicide and murder cases being witnessed in the country.

While delivering remarks during Kithure Kindiki's swearing-in as the new Deputy President on Friday, Ruto stated that individuals responsible for the increasing number of femicide cases and murders should face legal consequences.

“I call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and all the investigating authorities in Kenya must stand up to these criminals. We must deal decisively and firmly with them,” he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to exercise caution especially while interacting with strangers to ensure their safety.

“I want to ask us as a society to be careful with strangers and people who lure our girls and women into situations that compromise their security,” he urged.

A coalition of prominent human rights organizations and advocacy groups in Kenya on Tuesday, October 29 2024 issued a joint statement urging President Ruto to officially declare femicide a national crisis and disaster.

The coalition called for an immediate, coordinated government response to address the systemic violence women face nationwide citing a troubling rise in brutal murders of women and girls.

The coalition highlighted recent cases, including the murders of Starlet Wahu and Rita Waeni, the discovery of six women’s bodies in Kware, Embakasi—linked to a primary suspect, Collins Jumaisi, who remains at large—and the recent death of Yvonne Jirangwa, a 23-year-old trainee nun, whose body was found in a sewer pit in Rongo.

