Shock as ATWOLI encourages President RUTO to continue ‘abducting’ Government critics.





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has assured President William Ruto of 100% support of the Luhya votes come 2027.

Speaking at Ekambuli Church of God in Khwisero, Kakamega County over the weekend, Atwoli vowed to use his immense resources and influence to ensure the region is fully behind Ruto’s presidency.

He opined that the region will help the president actualise his manifesto and expressed that the president should also play his part in helping the citizens get the needed development that benefits them.

“Nataka kuambia rais, sisi tutamsaidia lakini ile vita ako nayo ni kubwa, ya kwanza atusaidie kubadidlisha katiba ya Kenya, wakati rais anataka kutuletea mradi wa kusaidia, watu wameenda kortini kusimamisha.

"Lazima tutamsaidia na atusaidie katika mambo mengi.

"Turudi katika katiba yetu ya sasa tuangalie vipengele hivyo, kuna vingine ambavyo vitakua tutamshika mkono mpaka miaka mitano ikwishe,” Atwoli said.

At the same time, Atwoli urged Ruto arrest any Luhya who is opposed to his rule, saying they are posing a potential threat to national security.

He also highlighted that Western leaders such as Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary (CS) Wycliffe Oparanya, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula will help the president fulfill his mandated roles.

“Nahakikisha rais ya kwamba hapa western, sasa sisi sote tuko ndani ya serikali, na mtu akiwa nje, we will arrest him.

"Nilisema mtu akiwa anakaa katika security council ya serikali, ambayo inaangalia usalama wa nchi na anatoka nje, anaongea mambo ya ndani kule, must be arrested, sababu ikitoka nchi hii ni wamama, watoto na wafnyi kazi ndio huumia zaidi and we must have laws to protect them,” he added.

