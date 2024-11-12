Expect more rain and cold nights, weatherman warns Kenyans

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to expect more rains over the next seven days.
In the latest weather
forecast, the weather department revealed that some areas might experience heavy
rainfall compared to others.
The rain is expected to
be in several areas, including the Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya,
Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, SE, Coast, and North Eastern Kenya.
“Some areas might
experience isolated heavy rainfall," Kenya Met said.
The weatherman further
noted that night temperatures in several parts of the country will be cooler.
It said some areas may
experience temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius.
“Nighttime Temperatures:
Expect cooler nights, with temperatures dropping below 10°C in parts of the
Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands.”
