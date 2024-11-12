Expect more rain and cold nights, weatherman warns Kenyans





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to expect more rains over the next seven days.

In the latest weather forecast, the weather department revealed that some areas might experience heavy rainfall compared to others.

The rain is expected to be in several areas, including the Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, SE, Coast, and North Eastern Kenya.

“Some areas might experience isolated heavy rainfall," Kenya Met said.

The weatherman further noted that night temperatures in several parts of the country will be cooler.

It said some areas may experience temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

“Nighttime Temperatures: Expect cooler nights, with temperatures dropping below 10°C in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST