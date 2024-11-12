DPP drops case against RAILA’s friend and former Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA after witnesses refused to testify – Did he threaten them?

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga can now breathe a sigh of relief.
This is after the Director of
Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga dropped the criminal case against Maina
Njenga.
Ingonga was compelled to
withdraw the case against the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally, citing
insufficient evidence.
Further, the prosecution was
unable to build a strong case against Maina Njenga and 11 others due to a lack
of cooperation by 20 out of 28 witnesses.
Njenga faced a spate of
charges, including seven counts of being a leader and member of the
outlawed Mungiki, planning and coordinating criminal activities, and possessing
illegal firearms and drugs.
The former Mungiki leader,
alongside 11 others including his caretaker, stood accused of planning his
criminal activities at Njenga's house in Wanyororo, Nakuru County, on May 12,
2023.
In the build-up to the collapse
of the case, Njenga along with his lawyers were in high spirits at a
Nakuru court on Monday with the former Mungiki leader even addressing the crowd
after the court went on a break until 1:30 pm.
"The case will not continue
because witnesses have refused to show up," Njenga told the crowd before
the ruling.
"What we are saying
is people should stick together. Whoever brought this case forward is stuck
because there is no evidence."
In 2023, the case took a funny
turn as Njenga attempted to block prosecution from using a toy pistol as
evidence against him.
The toy gun was confiscated in
his house by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) after a raid in May 2023.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments