DPP drops case against RAILA’s friend and former Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA after witnesses refused to testify – Did he threaten them?





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga can now breathe a sigh of relief.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga dropped the criminal case against Maina Njenga.

Ingonga was compelled to withdraw the case against the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally, citing insufficient evidence.

Further, the prosecution was unable to build a strong case against Maina Njenga and 11 others due to a lack of cooperation by 20 out of 28 witnesses.

Njenga faced a spate of charges, including seven counts of being a leader and member of the outlawed Mungiki, planning and coordinating criminal activities, and possessing illegal firearms and drugs.

The former Mungiki leader, alongside 11 others including his caretaker, stood accused of planning his criminal activities at Njenga's house in Wanyororo, Nakuru County, on May 12, 2023.

In the build-up to the collapse of the case, Njenga along with his lawyers were in high spirits at a Nakuru court on Monday with the former Mungiki leader even addressing the crowd after the court went on a break until 1:30 pm.

"The case will not continue because witnesses have refused to show up," Njenga told the crowd before the ruling.

"What we are saying is people should stick together. Whoever brought this case forward is stuck because there is no evidence."

In 2023, the case took a funny turn as Njenga attempted to block prosecution from using a toy pistol as evidence against him.

The toy gun was confiscated in his house by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a raid in May 2023.

