SHEMAR MOORE reveals he has no plans of marrying current girlfriend and mother of his child then explains why







Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Shemar Moore has opened up about his future with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

The actor revealed that he has no plans to get married, but referred to Dizon as his “partner in crime.”

In a recent interview, he explained why he would not marry Dizon.

He said, “I didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me. I struggle with ‘Who made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?’”

He continued, “To me, it’s just like tomorrow’s not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope- a** mama, and I’m going to try to be a dope -a** daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name.”

In January 2023, the actor revealed that he was expecting his first child with Dizon.

He posted the announcement on his Instagram with the caption that read, “Mama’s smiling from heaven. Miracles happen… Here comes the BEST part of my life.”

Their daughter, Frankie, was born later that month.