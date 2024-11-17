SHEMAR MOORE reveals he has no plans of marrying current girlfriend and mother of his child then explains why

Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Shemar Moore has opened up about his future with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.
The actor revealed that he has no plans to get married, but
referred to Dizon as his “partner in crime.”
In a recent interview, he explained why he would not
marry Dizon.
He said, “I didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my
life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me. I struggle with ‘Who
made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married,
then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person
in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?’”
He continued, “To me, it’s just like tomorrow’s not
guaranteed, but Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She
is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope- a** mama, and
I’m going to try to be a dope -a** daddy. And we going to do that until God
calls my name.”
In January 2023, the actor revealed that he was expecting
his first child with Dizon.
He posted the announcement on his Instagram with the caption
that read, “Mama’s smiling from heaven. Miracles happen… Here comes the BEST
part of my life.”
Their daughter, Frankie, was born later that month.
