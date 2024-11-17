Southwest airline plane struck by gunfire in US







Sunday, November 17, 2024 - A Southwest Airlines flight preparing to depart from Dallas Love Field airport in Texas on Friday night was struck by a bullet, the airline confirmed.

Flight 2494, bound for Indianapolis, was hit on the right side of the aircraft, just below the flight deck, moments before takeoff. The crew immediately returned the plane to the gate, and passengers safely deplaned. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft was removed from service for further inspection.

Dallas police responded to the incident at approximately 9:50 p.m. and are conducting an investigation. The airline emphasized that passenger safety remains a top priority.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was set to depart for Indianapolis when a bullet apparently struck the right side of the plane, just below the flight deck, as the crew was preparing for takeoff,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

In a separate development, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a 30-day ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti after a series of gunfire incidents targeting aircraft at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince earlier this week.

On Monday, a Spirit Airlines flight was hit by multiple bullets while attempting to land, injuring a flight attendant. The plane was forced to divert to an airport in the Dominican Republic. Similar incidents occurred the following day, with American Airlines and JetBlue flights departing from Port-au-Prince later discovering bullet holes during inspections.

The FAA described the escalating violence as a significant threat to aviation safety, with gang-related shootings near the airport posing increasing risks.