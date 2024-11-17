Stop shedding crocodile tears, you are a conman – EUGENE WAMALWA tells RAILA after donating ODM MPs to RUTO





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of shedding crocodile tears.

This follows Raila’s remarks on Members of Parliament whom he accused of being greedy and selfish.

In a statement, the Eugene Wamalwa-led party wondered why Raila was castigating MPs yet his ODM party had abandoned their work as the opposition.

DAP-K accused the ODM leader of donating his party to the government, so there was no justification for him to call out Parliament for being under the executive's influence.

"When H.E. Raila Odinga talks about the independence of parliament and the need for them to do oversight on the executive and let devolution thrive, he forgets that he donated the minority leader and his ODM officials to the executive," read the statement in part.

“Double-dealing is conmanship,” he added.

According to Raila, the power play between Parliament and the devolved units was hampering service delivery and development in the counties.

"The Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2024, has created a standoff pitting the National Assembly and Senate," Raila stated at a press briefing.

"This impasse is a power grab and an assault on the constitution that Members of the National Assembly want to execute and is a cruel betrayal of the people and an overhaul of our structure of governance,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST