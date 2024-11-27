SHA CEO changes his mind on firing all NHIF staff after the transition as he rehires them for 6 months after uproar





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Former staff members of the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) have been handed a lifeline in regard to their employment status.

This is after acting Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Ingasira announced that the former NHIF employees will be onboarded to SHA for the next six months as the authority gets its house in order.

This comes after growing discontent amongst the 1,700 NHIF employees who mulled over the uncertainty of their futures amidst the transition into the Social Health Insurance Fund.

The employees claimed that their interests should be looked after even as the government moved to the new health funding model.

In an anonymous interview, an employee revealed that a majority of NHIF employees are currently experiencing anxiety, fear, and uncertainty due to the situation.

SHA had initially promised to integrate them into the new structure, but recent developments indicated that the new health authority will only retain a limited number of employees and has imposed stringent conditions for their selection.

However, Ingasira has now moved to reassure the NHIF staff about their futures for at least the next six months.

According to the transitional clauses, the NHIF staff were accorded three options: To apply for SHA jobs, to be deployed into other government entities through the Public Service Commission (PSC) and early voluntary retirement.

“After six months, at that stage, those who will be interested in exercising the option to retire will now be given the opportunity to do so. Retirement is voluntary and will be subjected to other regulations, ” he added.

