DCI warns on the trick machete-wielding thugs are using to rob motorists along Old Kijabe Road - A motorist was accosted, robbed and forced to reveal his Mpesa pin.





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Police in Kijabe are pursuing a gang of three robbery suspects who accosted a motorist last night at a bridge along the Old Kijabe Road, before robbing him of Sh 70,000, a Samsung Galaxy S22 and several credit cards.

Armed with machetes and a pipe range, the gang that had used a log to block the bridge ambushed the male motorist some minutes to 11pm, just as he stepped out of his car to clear the way. Amidst death threats, the victim cooperated by surrendering all the valuables he had, including revealing his Mpesa pin where the thugs transferred Sh70,000.



Somehow, the gang was distracted by the sight of another vehicle approaching from a distance, the victim grabbing the opportunity to sprint to the nearby Rift Valley Academy.



The security personnel at the school informed the OCS Kijabe Police Station, who responded immediately, helped the victim back to his car, and escorted him home. Meanwhile, police officers from the Station unsuccessfully combed nearby thickets for the suspects.



Detectives at Lari sub-county have taken up the matter and are employing other possible leads to the violent robbers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.