It is now very expensive to give birth or die in Kenya as RUTO’s government does the unimaginable – This is bad





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - It is now official that giving birth and dying will be a very expensive affair in Kenya.

This is after the government of President William Ruto increased fees for crucial documents such as birth and death certificates.

The development comes after the government, through the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services, gazetted the new fees that include an upward revision of the registration of birth and death certificates from Ksh50 to Ksh200 in a Kenya Gazette supplement.

According to the notice, late registration for birth and death certificates will attract a service fee of Ksh500, up from the previous Ksh150.

The government will also charge Kenyans an additional Ksh910 for the loss of a birth certificate after the fee was increased to Ksh1,000 from the previous Ksh90.

If you wish to amend the same documents in case of errors such as missing letters or typos, you will be charged a total of Ksh1,000 up from the previous rate of Ksh130.

Shockingly, Kenyans living in the diaspora will be required to pay Ksh19,000 which is (USD15O) at the current exchange rates for the same service.

Additionally, those in the diaspora will pay Ksh1,000 for registration of a birth or death that will occur outside Kenyan borders.

Authenticating the seal of the principal registrar will now cost you Ksh500, with the same service costing Ksh12,950 (USD100) when provided to a foreign mission in Kenya.

The government has been keen on raising the fees across the immigration and civil registration services with passport and visa fees having been increased in 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST