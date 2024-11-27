It is now very expensive to give birth or die in Kenya as RUTO’s government does the unimaginable – This is bad

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - It is now official that giving birth and dying will be a very expensive affair in Kenya.
This is after the government of
President William Ruto increased fees for crucial documents such as birth and
death certificates.
The development comes after the
government, through the State Department of Immigration and Citizen
Services, gazetted the new fees that include an upward revision of
the registration of birth and death certificates from Ksh50 to Ksh200
in a Kenya Gazette supplement.
According to the notice, late
registration for birth and death certificates will attract a service fee of
Ksh500, up from the previous Ksh150.
The government will also charge
Kenyans an additional Ksh910 for the loss of a birth certificate after the fee
was increased to Ksh1,000 from the previous Ksh90.
If you wish to amend the same
documents in case of errors such as missing letters or typos, you will be
charged a total of Ksh1,000 up from the previous rate of Ksh130.
Shockingly, Kenyans living
in the diaspora will be required to pay Ksh19,000 which is (USD15O) at the
current exchange rates for the same service.
Additionally, those in the
diaspora will pay Ksh1,000 for registration of a birth or death that will occur
outside Kenyan borders.
Authenticating the seal of the
principal registrar will now cost you Ksh500, with the same service costing
Ksh12,950 (USD100) when provided to a foreign mission in Kenya.
The government has been keen on
raising the fees across the immigration and civil registration services with
passport and visa fees having been increased in 2023.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
