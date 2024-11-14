Serial Killer: Detectives link EDWIN NGETICH, the prime suspect in the murder of taxi driver VICTORIA MUMBUA to the murder of other two taxi drivers.





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Detectives investigating the murder of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki have linked the prime suspect Edwin Ngetich to the killings of two other taxi drivers.

George Njuguna, a taxi driver, was murdered in Nakuru County in July after Ngetich contracted him for a car hire business from Kisii to Nairobi.

Somewhere along the way in Gilgil, detectives believe Ngetich abducted his victim, murdered him, and dumped his body in Gilgil before making away with his motor vehicle.

Detectives also believe that Ngetich murdered another unidentified taxi driver whose stolen vehicle was recovered at Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County.

Detectives stated that the suspect is also under investigation for more murders and robberies across Eldoret, Mombasa, and Voi.

Mumbua was killed after accepting a ride request from Ngetich from Mombasa to Samburu.

Three days later, her body was discovered in a thicket in Lari, Kiambu.

Ngetich was arrested while driving her vehicle in Nakuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.