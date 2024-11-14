Serial Killer: Detectives link EDWIN NGETICH, the prime suspect in the murder of taxi driver VICTORIA MUMBUA to the murder of other two taxi drivers.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Detectives investigating the murder of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki have linked the prime suspect Edwin Ngetich to the killings of two other taxi drivers.
George Njuguna, a taxi driver, was murdered in Nakuru
County in July after Ngetich contracted him for a
car hire business from Kisii to Nairobi.
Somewhere along the way in Gilgil, detectives
believe Ngetich abducted his victim, murdered him, and dumped his body in
Gilgil before making away with his motor vehicle.
Detectives also believe that Ngetich murdered
another unidentified taxi driver whose stolen vehicle was recovered at Burnt
Forest, Uasin Gishu County.
Detectives stated that the suspect is also
under investigation for more murders and robberies across Eldoret, Mombasa, and
Voi.
Mumbua was killed after accepting a ride request from
Ngetich from Mombasa to Samburu.
Three days later, her body was discovered in a thicket in
Lari, Kiambu.
Ngetich was arrested while driving her vehicle in Nakuru.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments