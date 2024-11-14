Former Gikomba hawker MILLICENT OMANGA enjoys life in her new Bentley as Kenyans question the source of her wealth (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has continued to display her lavish lifestyle on social media amid a backlash from Kenyans.

Omanga, a former hawker at Gikomba market, posted a video jamming to a gospel song in her new multi-million Bentley.

She acquired the posh Bentley estimated to be worth Ksh 26 million, a few months after buying a 2024 Range Rover.

Omanga is said to be among the cartels making billions through government tenders.

She reportedly supplies curtains and furniture to state lodges at inflated prices.

Watch the video.

Former Gikomba Hawker Millicent Omanga Enjoys Life In Her New Bentley As Kenyans Question The Source of Her Wealth pic.twitter.com/qeiT6kF9Zx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2024

