Prominent Embu businessman arrested for reportedly leading protesters to torch UDA and KRA offices, 2 months after he was abducted and dumped in a farm (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Prominent Embu businessman Jimmy Dubai has been arrested for reportedly leading protesters to torch United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in Embu during the Gen-Z protests that rocked the country in June this year.

It is believed that the renowned businessman sponsored Gen Zs to torch the offices during the anti-government protests.

He was on the frontline when the group of protesters razed the offices.

Jimmy was arrested by a contingent of police officers who stormed his hotel in Kirinyaga and bundled him into a Subaru.

In October this year, Jimmy was abducted by rogue state agents and dumped at a farm in Nyeri after the locals threatened to hold protests.

Embu Businessman Arrested For Reportedly Leading Protesters To Torch KRA And UDA Offices During Gen Z Protests, 2 Months After He Was Abducted And Dumped at a Farm in Nyeri

