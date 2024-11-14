Prominent Embu businessman arrested for reportedly leading protesters to torch UDA and KRA offices, 2 months after he was abducted and dumped in a farm (VIDEO).


Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Prominent Embu businessman Jimmy Dubai has been arrested for reportedly leading protesters to torch United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in Embu during the Gen-Z protests that rocked the country in June this year.

It is believed that the renowned businessman sponsored Gen Zs to torch the offices during the anti-government protests.

He was on the frontline when the group of protesters razed the offices.

Jimmy was arrested by a contingent of police officers who stormed his hotel in Kirinyaga and bundled him into a Subaru.

In October this year, Jimmy was abducted by rogue state agents and dumped at a farm in Nyeri after the locals threatened to hold protests.

