Auditor General NANCY GATHUNGU exposed! See the disturbing things that are happening in her own office





Thursday, November 21, 2024 – Auditor General Nancy Gathungu is a woman under siege after MPs exposed alleged misconduct and irregularities within her office.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities called for investigations into alleged corruption in the office of Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

The committee demanded a probe to verify whether claims of abuse of office, corruption, tribalism, favouritism, and mismanagement in Gathungu’s office were true.

The allegations were raised by a section of staff members at the Auditor General's office who drafted a petition to the parliamentary committee protesting alleged illegalities in the said office.

Workers at Gathungu's office who sought anonymity said that cases of corruption, abuse of office, tribalism, favouritism in training, and hostile environment were rampant.

They further alleged that some of them were subjected to suffering and mental torture which they claimed hampered their efforts to deliver services effectively.

“Over 200 staff members allegedly possess fake qualifications, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificates and no action has been taken against them,” claimed one of the employees in the Auditor General’s office.

During the session chaired by Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were, the lawmakers noted that the allegations by the staff were grievous and needed prompt investigations.

Were explained that the petitions would be presented to the National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee for thorough scrutiny and further probe by relevant agencies.

