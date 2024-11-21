Auditor General NANCY GATHUNGU exposed! See the disturbing things that are happening in her own office

Thursday, November 21, 2024 – Auditor General Nancy Gathungu is a woman under siege after MPs exposed alleged misconduct and irregularities within her office.
In a meeting held on Tuesday, the National
Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities called for
investigations into alleged corruption in the office of Auditor General Nancy
Gathungu.
The committee demanded a probe to verify whether claims of abuse of office, corruption, tribalism, favouritism, and
mismanagement in Gathungu’s office were true.
The allegations were raised by a section
of staff members at the Auditor General's office who drafted a petition to
the parliamentary committee protesting alleged illegalities in the said office.
Workers at Gathungu's office who sought
anonymity said that cases of corruption, abuse of office, tribalism,
favouritism in training, and hostile environment were rampant.
They further alleged that some of them were
subjected to suffering and mental torture which they claimed hampered their
efforts to deliver services effectively.
“Over 200 staff members allegedly possess fake
qualifications, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certificates and no
action has been taken against them,” claimed one of the employees in the
Auditor General’s office.
During the session chaired by Kasipul Member
of Parliament Charles Were, the lawmakers noted that the allegations by the
staff were grievous and needed prompt investigations.
Were explained that the petitions would be
presented to the National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee for thorough
scrutiny and further probe by relevant agencies.
