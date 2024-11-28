Senator OKIYA OMTATAH responds to ATWOLI’s claim that Kenyans cannot elect him as President in 2027 because he is very poor.

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah has responded to claims by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, that Kenyans cannot elect him as President in 2027 because he is very poor.
Atwoli, appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, downplayed Omtatah’s presidential bid, emphasizing that any political campaign requires a substantial budget and resources.
“If he came to me, I would tell
him, let me see your budget. Are you going to depend on well-wishers, or what
do you have as a person? Because when you are emerging for a political
position, you must have saved. The world over, nobody wants to be associated
with a poor person," Atwoli said.
In a rejoinder, Omtatah noted
that ordinary Kenyans are the true backbone of change.
In a statement on Thursday, the
Senator said he is relying on a people-powered campaign which he believes will
deliver a better future.
"Leadership is about vision, integrity, and the will to serve. Ordinary Kenyans, not wealth or privilege, are the backbone of any true movement for change.
"We will prove that
a people-powered campaign can inspire hope and deliver a better future for
all," Omtatah said.
