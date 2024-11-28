Senator OKIYA OMTATAH responds to ATWOLI’s claim that Kenyans cannot elect him as President in 2027 because he is very poor.





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah has responded to claims by Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, that Kenyans cannot elect him as President in 2027 because he is very poor.

Atwoli, appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, downplayed Omtatah’s presidential bid, emphasizing that any political campaign requires a substantial budget and resources.

“If he came to me, I would tell him, let me see your budget. Are you going to depend on well-wishers, or what do you have as a person? Because when you are emerging for a political position, you must have saved. The world over, nobody wants to be associated with a poor person," Atwoli said.

In a rejoinder, Omtatah noted that ordinary Kenyans are the true backbone of change.

In a statement on Thursday, the Senator said he is relying on a people-powered campaign which he believes will deliver a better future.

"Leadership is about vision, integrity, and the will to serve. Ordinary Kenyans, not wealth or privilege, are the backbone of any true movement for change.

"We will prove that a people-powered campaign can inspire hope and deliver a better future for all," Omtatah said.

