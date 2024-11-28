There will be no corruption and looting in SHA – ATWOLI assures Kenyans





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has assured Kenyans that the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA) will operate with transparency and accountability.

Speaking during a TV interview on Wednesday, November 27, Atwoli underscored that the newly implemented health fund structure will prevent corruption and looting of funds.

According to Atwoli, it will be difficult for individuals to manipulate the funds for personal gain.

“With three segments of funds that have been set under SHA, there will be no financial malpractices, people will have no access to manoeuvre these funds for their own benefits,” Atwoli said.

SHA consolidates three funds namely, the Social Health Insurance Fund, the Primary Health Care Fund, and the Emergency Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

He further criticized those opposing the newly imposed Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme.

“And the people who are now fighting SHA, are the people who used to get free money from NHIF. People who had briefcase clinics and the hospitals,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli called on Kenyans to register en masse for SHA, terming it as the country’s best healthcare fund to date.

The Kenyan DAILY POST