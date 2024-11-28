MUTAHI NGUNYI tells Kikuyus that RUTO will be re-elected in 2027 without them – You will be in the opposition desert for many years!!





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged members of the Kikuyu community not to follow selfish leaders encouraging them to rebel against President William Ruto.

In recent months, Ruto's popularity has declined in the Mt. Kenya region, with critics saying that anyone attempting to promote him in the vote-rich area is like trying to sell pork in Saudi Arabia.

Ngunyi, who is an alleged National Intelligence Service (NIS) operative, told the Kikuyu community that they will be in opposition for many years if they continue rebelling against the Head of State.

He also reminded the Kikuyu community that President William Ruto will be re-elected with or without their support in 2027.

“Dear Kikuyus: Those who DISAGREE with my TRUTH can SIT on a PIN. But those who HEAR what I am saying, YOU will be ISOLATED for many YEARS to come.

"And those LEADING you to REBELLION are either FOOLISH or SELFISH. Ruto will be ELECTED in 2027 without you.

"That is MY point,” Mutahi wrote on his X Page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST