Senator KARUNGO THANG’WA asks tough questions that no one wants to ask after RUTO cancelled two Adani deals in Kenya – Look!





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has moved to ask the tough questions after President William Ruto cancelled two Adani deals in Kenya.

In a statement, Thang’wa, who is an ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, wondered whether Kenya will suffer any consequences as a result of cancelling Adani Group's deals with JKIA and Ketraco.

According to him, the Senate Committee on Roads and Transport will investigate the deals following their cancellation by Ruto.

He noted as the Chairman of the Transport Committee, he will be seeking to establish if Kenya lost any money as a result of cancelling the deals.

"Now that the Adani deals (JKIA and Kentraco) have been cancelled, the pressing question is: has Kenya incurred any financial losses as a result, and if so, how much? More importantly, who will be held accountable for these losses?”

"As the Senate Chairperson on Roads and Transportation, I assure you that this will be our next focus. We will thoroughly interrogate this matter and report our findings to the public," Karungo wrote on X.

Ruto ordered the cancellation of the Adani-JKIA expansion deal as well as the Adani-Ketraco deal while issuing the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The president explained that the new orders were informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST