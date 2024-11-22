BISHOP KIENGEI’s ex-girlfriend, DAMA, reacts after his right hand man, Pastor ELIUS NJAU, viciously attacked his wife and left her with serious injuries





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei’s ex-girlfriend and JCM church former matron, Damaris Dama, has broken her silence after the church’s development chairman, Pastor Elius Njau, attacked his wife Florence Wanjiku and left her with serious injuries.

Dama revealed that Florence had tried to approach her on WhatsApp seeking help over domestic abuse.

However, Dama insisted that they should meet physically.

Little did she know that Florence was suffering in silence at the hands of her abusive husband, who masquerades as a pastor.

“I didn’t know you were going through this, why do this to Shiku,” Dama posed and condemned the violent act.

















The Kenya DAILY POST.



